Wits students released on R1k bail each

Four University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) students charged with violating the institution’s court order were on Monday released on R1 000 bail each by the Hillbrow Magistrates’ Court.

The four were arrested on Friday at the Wits medical campus for allegedly disrupting lectures, a violation of a court interdict secured by the institution.

Groups of students accompanied by workers sang outside court after marching from the campus earlier to lend support to the four. Their matter will be heard on November 23, 2016.

Meanwhile, the university said there were no violent incidents reported at campus over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Wits students held a night vigil against “police brutality” at the campus after several students were injured when police used rubber bullets during a standoff on Friday.

This is the last week of lectures at the institution before the start of the final examinations.

Although protests continued, curfew times would also be relaxed, given the incident-free weekend, said Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel.

“As from today, Monday, October 24, 2016, students need to remain within their residences or areas of study from 1am – 5am,” said Patel.

“Should you wish to leave a learning venue during this period, you will be escorted back to your residences by Campus Control, who will be stationed outside these centres. These are temporary measures that are being progressively lifted as the situation stabilises.”

The curfew would be further relaxed on Tuesday, should the situation on campus remain the same.

The curfew, initially set at 10pm, was last week extended to midnight but was met with resistance from protesters who defied the curfew and continued to gather at campus at night.

Students at public universities have been protesting for weeks demanding free higher education under #FeesMustFall campaign.

The protests, which have been marred by violence and destruction of university property, have seen running battles between students and police continue.

