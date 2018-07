The accident took place on Grey and Black Reef road in Germiston, ER24’s Russel Meiring said.

The 30 people, who’s injuries ranged from minor to critical, were treated on the scene before they were taken to nearby hospitals.

“Eye witnesses stated the one taxi had apparently skipped a red traffic light before colliding with the other two vehicles,” Meiring said.

Paramedics found one of the taxis lying on its roof.

Investigations were underway.

 Sapa