Mamelodi residents divided by Prasa’s ‘Berlin Wall’

A wall being built in Mamelodi to prevent pedestrians from crossing the railway tracks has become the subject of much debate among Mamelodi residents, east of Pretoria, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

The wall is a project by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that will stretch from Pienaarspoort train station to Pretoria stations.

Many Mamelodi residents say they are against the project, which started earlier this year, as there are no alternative routes to other parts of the township other than crossing the railway line.

“For years we have asked to have bridges built so we can avoid crossing railway lines but Prasa is not listening to us,” said Bavumile Mavimbela.

Mavimbela lives in Mamelodi Gardens and said she crossed the railway lines to visit friends and relatives in other parts of the township.

“I am against this wall because it will put my life and that of other people on hold, especially schoolchildren and those who go to work. It is easier to reach their destinations by crossing the railway lines,” said Mavimbela.

Jean Modise said he was concerned about what the wall would mean for the safety of residents.

“It was much safer to cross the railway lines than to use the fields because we get mugged and women get raped by tsotsis there.”

Other residents however, felt the wall was a welcome feature.

“The wall was built to deter jaywalkers like myself from accessing and disturbing the trains and to eliminate the number of deaths on the railway lines,” said Zuki Msilane.

Msilane said a number of people had committed suicide on the railway lines.

“Prasa has done the right thing because it stops such things from happening. I support it,” said Mzilane.

Kuku Malele agreed the wall would stop railway suicides.

“The stations should have been walled a long time ago, as many people have been killed and who was to be blamed?”

Malele said Prasa would no longer be blamed for the deaths, and families would be spared the trauma of a loved one committing suicide on the railway tracks.

– Caxton News Service