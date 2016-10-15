 
South Africa 15.10.2016 08:56 am

Thieves using muti to rob women in Durban

CNS Reporter
Police are looking for the suspects who used ‘bad muti’ to trick their victims.

In Durban, two women were robbed of their valuables after thieves used muti to trick the unsuspecting victims into emptying out their bags in a public toilet, Northglen News reports.

According to Capt Raymond Deokaran, the incident occurred on Thursday on Adelaide Thambo (Kensington) at about 9.30am.

Police are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman, who were working in tandem.

“The victims were at a bus stop when a man walked towards them and rubbed a muddy substance on their sleeves and bags. A second suspect, working in cahoots with the man, told the victims it was muti and they needed to wash it off in the public toilets. The women were told the muddy substance was ‘bad muti’.

“When they entered the toilet, the female suspect, asked the women to empty out their bags around the sink. The female suspect then abruptly left the bathroom taking all the valuables from the victims. When the women were putting things back into their handbag, they realised their money, cell phones and other valuables had been stolen,” he said.

A case of theft has been opened at the Durban North police station.

– Caxton News Service

