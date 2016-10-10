Drug dealer nabbed in KZN

In KwaZulu-Natal, the eThekwini Inner South Task Team recovered dagga to the street value of R4 000 after they pounced on a local dealer in the Westcliff area, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

The task team planned and successfully executed the operation to tackle the drug dealer after they observed the suspect’s house on Domino Road for several hours as he dealt with various customers.

The eThekwini Inner South Cluster’s communications officer, Priya Nunkumar, said: “The suspect attempted to flee and took refuge in a nearby bush.”

“The team apprehended the suspect and recovered 350g of dagga,” she added.

Major-General Nunkumar commended members on their dedicated work in keeping drugs off the streets of Chatsworth.

“Members of the eThekwini Inner South Cluster will continue to keep the streets of our community clean of drugs and crime for a safer environment for everybody,” he added.

– Caxton News Service