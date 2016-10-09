Nxesi misled parliament about Nkandla – DA

Alf Lees, the DA’s shadow deputy minister of finance, said Nxesi’s recent reply to a parliamentary question directly contradicted information provided by the National Treasury.

Lees said the minister had claimed that the department of public works had provided Treasury with all relevant documentation to enable them to calculate the cost of nonsecurity upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s residence at Nkandla, which was repudiated by Treasury.

Lees said Nxesi’s reply that the department had submitted all documents and co-operated fully with Treasury had been brought into question in court papers where National Treasury revealed “shortcomings by the [department] in providing information as mandated”.

The shortcomings listed are various, including drawings being missing, others not reflecting what was built – such as a drawing for a single-storey building where a double storey was built – and no bill of quantities being provided to assist in the determination of the reasonable costs incurred.

“It is therefore clear that Nxesi has deliberately tried to mislead parliament in his reply, and the DA will move a motion to this effect once the House sits again,” Lees said.

The department was not immediately available for comment.

– African News Agency (ANA)