 
menu
South Africa 28.9.2016 04:41 pm

Thieves posing as home buyers back in Durban suburb

CNS Reporter
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The gang is made up of three women and a man who pose as potential buyers.

Two more Durban houses have been robbed by a group of scam artists pretending to be potential home seekers, Northglen News reports.

Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell said since Friday, two cases, one on Middlebrook Avenue and another in Keurboom Close in Glen Anil, were among the homes targeted.

The criminal gang, made up of three women and a male accomplice, have been involved in six thefts in the area.

READ MORE: Learner due to court for possession of unlicensed firearm

“They aren’t targeting show houses, but they are looking for homes that have ‘For Sale’ signs outside them. They then tell domestic workers they are there to view the homes. They trick domestics into letting them gain access. The scam artists are using a white sedan, and the group is made up of three women and a man. They look for any electronic equipment, including laptops, cellphones and tablets, which are easily concealable,” he said.

Powell added the company along with police were looking for the suspects. He urged residents to contact the company should they see the vehicle.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Ekurhuleni highway thieves caught on camera, arrested 11.4.2018
WATCH: Thieves steal Game shopper’s handbag with ease 2.3.2018
Motorists warned about signal jamming devices 13.2.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.