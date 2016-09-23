Collision between train and car leaves one dead

Metrorail trains to Pienaarspoort Station have been halted after a train collided with a car at Pienaarspoort level crossing on Friday morning.

The car was hit by the Metrorail train, killing one man and leaving two people critically injured, Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng said.

Trains to Pienaarspoort are short-turned at Eerste Fabrieke Station, she said.

Alternative transport has been arranged, where a shuttle train will run between Eerste Fabrieke and Mamelodi Gardens, and a bus service will operate between Pienaarspoort and Eerste Fabrieke.

“Safety within our operations is our priority, and motorists are reminded to remain vigilant when approaching level crossings in the interest of their safety and that of other commuters,” Mofokeng said.

Metrorail management extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.

