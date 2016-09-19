Wife stabbed 31 times while children watched

Clifford Moagi Megale, 37, has been convicted of killing his wife by stabbing her 31 times, Kagiso police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya has confirmed.

Megale was tried in the Kagiso High Court, on the West Rand, on September 12 and sentenced to 35 years’ imprisonment.

Sibiya said on January 29, Mogale had asked his wife to go kill someone.

“She refused, and hence when the husband arrived within a few minutes, he asked to talk to her in private outside. They went outside, but shortly afterward the children heard their mother screaming,” he said.

READ MORE: Two men stabbed for cash in Pretoria North

“The children ran out and were shocked to see their father chasing their powerless mother, who was bleeding,” said Sibiya

“She tried to run into a room outside but fell to the ground. The accused knelt down next to her body and continued to stab her while the children aged 5, 11 and 15 years old were watching.”

Megale dragged her into the room and closed the door to her residence in Kagiso 1.

Sibaya said police arrived and found the accused inside the room, still in possession of the murder weapon.

When The Citizen enquired about the motive behind the incident, Sibiya said: “It is alleged that the wife was now staying alone with the children and possibly some jealousy of some sort crawled out from the man.”

– Caxton News Service