Probe into ‘Waterkloof’ jail party

“The department of correctional services takes seriously the allegations that [the] two…smuggled alcohol and used prohibited cellphones to capture a party inside our facilities,” spokesman Manelisi Wolela said.

UPDATE: Two of Waterkloof Four re-arrested after video emerges

READ MORE: Waterkloof Four “prison party” video emerges (Video)

He declined to give details on possible sanctions the men faced, saying the process should be allowed to run its course. He said penalties for breaking prison rules could include being recalled back to prison.

A video of the party was posted on You Tube showing Frikkie du Preez and Christoff Becker allegedly drinking, and using a cellphone in a cell in Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison.

Wolela said the investigation would involve watching the video, interviewing the two parolees and speaking to those responsible for security on the day.

In the video Becker says in Afrikaans: “It’s a nice weekend in jail here. We’re having a great time… We managed to get a bottle of something.”

Pop music plays throughout the video. The cell is shown equipped with a sink, a table with a computer on it, and a pot plant with heart-shaped leaves. Becker takes photos of himself with a cellphone while posing topless in front of a mirror.

Throughout the video, which runs for just under four minutes, Becker constantly pulls on his shorts to expose more of his red-banded briefs. He stands up to flex his muscles, does some dance moves and plays with his belly button, which is shown in an extended close-up.

At one stage, Du Preez, who appears to be seated on a toilet and drinking something out of a mug, doubles over with laughter and lifts his eyebrow and pouts.

A photo on the computer screen shows a bottle of J&B whisky and Johnny Walker Red Label, which one of the men says Francois gave them.

On Tuesday, Bekker, Du Preez, Gert van Schalkwyk and Reinach Tiedt were released on parole. They were jailed for beating a homeless man to death in Pretoria in 2001.

– Sapa