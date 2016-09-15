 
South Africa 15.9.2016 10:42 am

Limpopo pastor kills girlfriend for calling him a ‘bad blesser’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

The 50-year-old pastor was allegedly called a ‘bad blesser’ and not a real man by the deceased.

A Limpopo pastor has been reportedly sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, who called him a bad “blesser” for failing to buy her a brand new television, News24 reports.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Maphakele Reuben Phathakge, 50, pleaded guilty to murder and handed himself over to police after he shot his girlfriend at her home in Greenside Phokoane village, in the Sekhukhune District, on February 12.

“… The deceased started to insult him, as he couldn’t be a good ‘blesser’. The deceased further mentioned that the accused was not a real man. He said he lost his temper and shot the deceased in the head,” NPA’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Phathakge was sentenced by the Limpopo High Court on Tuesday. He has reportedly been banished from the community and ordered to pay for the burial.

