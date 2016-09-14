NPA still to decide on Zuma case opened two years ago – DA

The DA has on Wednesday said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was yet to make a decision on whether or not it would proceed with corruption charges laid against President Jacob Zuma in 2014 following the damning Nkandla findings by Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha revealed the status of the case in a written reply to the DA, said party leader Mmusi Maimane.

The DA wanted to know who was in possession of the docket, the identity of the investigating officer and whether anyone had been questioned yet.

“The minister stated that the National Prosecuting Authority is still considering the matter, no decision has been taken whether or not to prosecute any person(s) in relation to the matter,” Maimane said.

“It is extremely concerning that the NPA, an independent body, is dragging its feet in making a decision in this matter. We cannot afford for this matter to be dragged out.”

The DA leadership led by Maimane laid criminal charges against Zuma at Nkandla police station in March 2014 immediately after Madonsela released the ‘Secure in Comfort’ findings on the nonsecurity upgrades at Zuma’s Nkandla private home.

She found that the president unduly benefited from the nearly R250 million supposed security upgrades at Nkandla. These upgrades included a swimming pool, cattle kraal, chicken run, amphitheatre and visitors’ centre, which the police ministry and Parliament sought to cast as legitimate public expenditure by claiming that each item doubled up as a vital security measure.

However, the public protector directed Zuma to repay a reasonable amount to the state.

The final calculation of R7.8 million owed was made public by National Treasury in June and confirmed as an order of the Constitutional Court, which had earlier found that Zuma failed to uphold the constitution by flouting Madonsela’s directive that he refund the state.

Zuma paid back the money this week through a home loan obtained from VBS Mutual Bank.

Maimane said he has written to Zuma asking for further details on the VBS Mutual Bank loan, such the loan agreement, repayments and supporting documents.

“President Zuma must finally come to the realisation that he is not above the law, and that he must face the criminal charges that are brought against him. We urge the NPA to operate independently, and without fear and favour, and make a decision without delay,” Maimane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)