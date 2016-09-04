Clampdown on councillors’ dress code a ploy to supress party – EFF

Mokoena said his party members were continuously being harassed across councils around the country.

“We deem this as an orchestrated move to suppress the EFF and its ideas.

“The Constitution of South Africa, in its Bill of Rights (Chapter 2, Section 16) gives all citizens and persons living in the country the Freedom of Expression. It also states categorically that all state organs must protect these rights espoused in Chapter 2.

ALSO READ: Mahikeng EFF female councillors strip in defiance of dress code

“The Economic Freedom Fighters has elected to express itself in a certain way which it deems representative of it constituency. It is not obscene, does not infringe on other people’s rights, and is peaceful and non-violent in character.”

“In the Eastern Cape, especially in OR Tambo, Chris Hani, BCM and others; in KZN, especially in Ulundi, Mhlatuze and others; [officials] continue to expel our members from councils and some have not even sworn them in.

READ MORE: ‘EFF did not want to be swallowed’

“In North West, our members have resorted to the humiliating means of walking almost naked in protest of this unjust treatment. We call on the ANC and the IFP in KZN to cease with this unconstitutional practice and we warn them that we will take advantage of all avenues to ensure our members’ rights are preserved and we will not stop until the situation has been rectified,” he said.