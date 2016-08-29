Telkom offers whistleblowers big bucks

In an effort to hunt down saboteurs targeting Telkom facilities and its infrastructure, the telecommunications giant has increased their reward payouts to R1 million for information leading to prosecution, Zululand Observer reports.

In a national statement released on Friday, Telkom’s group communication executive Gugulethu Maqetuka said that since the Communication Workers Union strike two weeks ago, the company had experienced a dramatic spike in acts of sabotage to their network, and that KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo had been critically affected by network failures.

“This has had a dire impact on our services and resulted in 60 Telkom Street Distribution Cabinets being damaged,” said Maqetuka.

“We urge members of the public and our own employees who have any information or may know the identity of these criminals to contact our crime-reporting line on 0800 124 000 and become eligible for a cash reward.”

Maqetuka said investigations have already been launched and that the company expected arrests ‘shortly’.

– Caxton News Service