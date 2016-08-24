Westbury remains a warzone after massive protest

Multiple gunshots were fired in Newclare last night when men attempted to hijack a van from shop owners, Westside Eldos reports.

The chase ended up in Bosmont near the high school, where more gunshots were fired and even a helicopter was brought in to track down the vehicle.

Residents were too scared to come out of their houses to help because of the rampant shots that were fired.

Faried Domingo from the Bosmont Community Patrol said they were not present when the whole incident occurred but managed to get a report back.

“There were no deaths reported but it was a high-speed chase around the community.”

“The vehicle was eventually caught but only one man was arrested, while two other perpetrators got away on foot,” said Domingo.

Domingo also advised residents to become part of community patrols, especially ones that are unemployed.

“We need to be more vigilant and take note that we cannot be protected all the time. As community residents we should be more aware of our surroundings and also take a stand together to prevent these type of crimes from occurring,” said Domingo.

Police are investigating the case.

In additions, a man was stabbed to death near the pedestrian bridge on Fuel Road.

This incident occurred last night, but apparently bystanders saw the man being ambushed by a gang of teenagers trying to rob him.

The Citizen spoke with Cluster Commander Brigadier SH Pitout, who confirmed all the above incidents and further stated that one suspect was caught on the attempted hijacking of a condo incident, adding police were investigating the case.

“At Tamboekie the K9 unit recovered a gun which has since been sent for ballistics testing to see if it is connected with the shootings that took place two weeks ago, and also we have arrested three suspects in connection with the last week stabbing and suspects are in police custody,” stated Pitout.

“The good thing is we have someone giving us info and will soon make more arrests and try to curb the shootings,” she said.

“Also, it is, however, alleged that Capetonians are being brought in to run the hotspots, but we do not have any much info, only hearsay,” said Pitout.

The Citizen further asked if patrols would be beefed up considering the shootings and killings, and she had this to say: “We do have three sector vehicles that patrol but it is difficult to do crime prevention on hearsay spots.”

More updates on these cases to follow.

See visual and interactive map of Westbury shootings.



– Caxton News Service.