Use water sparingly

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) urges communities to use water wisely and sparingly due to the decline of dam levels around Gauteng.

According to Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the department, the dams in the province combined are currently sitting at 84.3 per cent, accounting for a reduction of 4 per cent from 88.3 per cent this time last year, the Boksburg Advertiser reports.

By all accounts, this paints a bleak picture which may necessitate that stringent measures be taken by everyone to continue to conserve water.

The continued scarcity of rainfall will compound even further the dire situation that the province is currently facing.

The seriousness of the dwindling water levels is also shown by the Katse Dam, a critical source of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

It is now at 48.7 per cent with a decrease of 1.1 per cent from the previous week.

This is closely followed by the Vaal Dam which decreased to 35.2 per cent with a decrease of 0.4 per cent week on week.

The Sterkfontein Dam is the only dam that remains steady at 89.5 per cent, while Grootdraai Dam decreased by 0.3 per cent and is now at 79.3 per cent.

“This decline in water levels points to the fact that our water resources are gradually moving to critically low levels,” said Ratau.

“Given the negative state of these dam levels, the department is continuing to sensitise communities about the importance of water conservation and for them to be alive to the effects of the real possibility of water scarcity if caution is not exercised.”

– Caxton News Service