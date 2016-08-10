DA may be on the cusp of power

According to a report on News24 and an interview on Radio 702, DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe has travelled to Johannesburg for meetings that may determine the fate of the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.

Only Selfe apparently has the power to speak to the media about his party’s coalition plans and it is not releasing media statements. However, veteran political reporter Carien du Plessis claims a source in the DA told her that the DA and EFF were looking to work together and the former would even include the latter in Nelson Mandela Bay even though the EFF’s seats were not strictly required. This was apparently to ensure the goodwill of the EFF.

Many of the country’s 27 hung municipalities are said to be subject to a possible EFF-DA deal.

Selfe confirmed to Radio 702 that he was to have three meetings on Wednesday with many of the political parties needed in possible coalitions. He said the DA was looking to “accommodate” the EFF on some of its “ideological issues”, such as the expropriation of land.

He said the EFF, United Front, United Democratic Movement and Cope list of demands was being looked at for “points of departure”.

The DA on Tuesday dismissed “ANC-inspired rumours” that any coalition agreements had yet been reached, saying negotiations were ongoing.