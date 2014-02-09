Woman dies in KZN accident

The car appeared to have veered off the road and overturned, throwing the two people from the car as it rolled, said Netcare 911 spokesman Chris Botha.

“Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the wreckage to have come to rest on its roof down an embankment with a female patient trapped under the roof, the other patient was found near the wreckage.”

Paramedics worked hard to free the woman but she died on scene due to the injuries she sustained.

The critically injured man was stabilised by paramedics on scene and taken to a local hospital for further care.

The accident happened around 1am.

– Sapa