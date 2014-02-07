Election to be closest since end of apartheid – Zille

“We stand ready to fight the closest election in the history of democratic South Africa,” Zille said, adding that employment would be the central issue of the campaign.

“This will be the jobs election. On 7th May, voters will have the opportunity to decide which party has the policies and the political will to cut corruption and create jobs.”

She said the DA’s election manifesto, which would be launched in Polokwane in a fortnight, would set out the party’s vision of creating six million jobs by growing the economy at eight percent over the next decade.

“We will make this election a battle of ideas, even as our opponents cling to the outdated politics of racial mobilisation.”

The African National Congress welcomed Zuma’s announcement of the date.

“As the ANC, we are particularly proud that the democracy that we fought so hard for, side by side with our people, continues to be strengthened and exercised through the holding of regular elections,” ANC spokesman Jackson Mthembu said.

Mthembu called on people who had not yet registered to vote in the general elections to register this weekend.

“The ANC implores particularly young people to come out in their numbers to define the type of future they want to see,” he said.

The Independent Electoral Commission said it had been preparing for the 2014 election for two years.

“Plans are well advanced to ensure a credible, free and fair election in this historic 20th year of democracy,” spokeswoman Kate Bapela said.

“The commission continues to urge all South Africans and especially the new generation of young voters [to] make use of this weekend to register and check their registration details so that they can participate in this election.”

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Mulder said it was important for every citizen to consider the importance of the election.

“It is significant that the election is to be held shortly after Freedom Day on 27 April and Workers’ Day on 1 May,” he said.

“The reason is probably that the ANC would want to… use these emotionally-charged days to celebrate huge 20-year commemorations. The hope would then be that the emotions which are thus aroused about 1994 will spill over to the advantage of the ANC’s election campaign.”

He said every vote counted.

“That is why voters should vote for the party whose values are the closest to his or her own. If the public, in large numbers, vote against the ANC, changes in the country can be made,” Mulder said.

The SA Communist Party also welcomed the announcement.

“The SA Communist Party urges everyone who is eligible to vote, especially the youth and first-time voters, to go out to register during this last voter registration weekend,” said spokesman Alex Mashilo.

– Sapa