South Africa 29.7.2016 10:04 am

Woman, 25, critical after Meyerton crash

Caxton News Reporter
Two women injured and one in a critical condition.

Two women sustained multiple injuries and one is in a critical condition after the driver lost control of their vehicle on Donald Road in Meyerton in the early hours of this morning, Vaal Weekblad reports.

ER24 paramedics arrived on scene and found a woman believed to be 25 years of age lying on the road several meters away from the vehicle. Upon assessment, it was found that she was in a critical condition.

Another woman, believed to be 20 years of age, who was found on the side of the road, sustained moderate injuries.

They were treated and transported to the Sebokeng Hospital for further medical care. It is understood that both of them were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the nearest hospital.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown.

Meryerton

Accident in Meyerton

Caxton News Service.

