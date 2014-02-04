Plans to close CTown housing gap

Councillor Tandeka Gqada said the recommendation was made to the city council on Tuesday.

“As a caring city, it is not only important to provide housing opportunities as a means of achieving redress, but it is also vital to enable previously disadvantaged residents to own an immovable asset,” she said in a statement.

Only the applications of people earning between R3500 and R15,000, who have not previously bought or acquired residential housing, would be considered. They would also need to be first-time home owners.

“This market segment has been grossly neglected in the past… Ownership is true economic empowerment,” Gqada said.

Depending on the size of the plot, the prices were expected to range between R19,000 and R27,000.

The land under consideration comprised 88 serviced plots in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, and 64 plots in Atlantis.

– Sapa