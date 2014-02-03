 
South Africa 3.2.2014 11:36 am

Taxi march off to a slow start

Scores of disgruntled taxi operators marched through the streets of central Pretoria on Monday in a bid to have government grant them operating permits.

Many carried knobkerries and sang struggle songs such as “mzabalazo uya phumelela” (The struggle continues).

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) members wore white T-shirts and were followed by more than 50 minibus taxis.

The NTA’s leadership intended handing a memorandum of grievances to the transport department on Monday.

The taxi operators were protesting against the government’s failure to issue drivers with operating licences, which would exempt them from paying e-tolls.

Commuters were left stranded because of the strike, with many queuing for taxis to ferry them to their workplaces.

“We were not told about this strike. It could have been better if we were told,” said Martha Morule.

Morule said she waited for a taxi for more than two hours. Other commuters went to the nearby Kalafong train station.

“We have no choice but to catch a train to work,” said Tshepo Maphai.

 Sapa

