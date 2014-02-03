Three die in Lanseria plane crash

Airport management said the private aircraft crashed on landing and all three people on board died.

“Something happened and it crashed on landing. It was flying in from one of the local airports,” said Lanseria Airport manager Gavin Sayce.

The aircraft was a King Air 90.

Earlier, Netcare 911 said two people had died in the crash, but could not provide further details.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring told Sapa that passengers on the plane had died but could not immediately confirm the number.

He said there were 21 passengers on the plane and it apparently burst into flames after the crash.

ER24’s official twitter account said the aircraft was a Beechcraft 19.

