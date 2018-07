The warder, dressed in full uniform, arrived at a supermarket on Mimetes Street looking for his 23-year-old fiancee, said Lt-Col Katlego Mogale.

The two went outside to talk.

“Minutes later gunshots were heard from outside. The warder allegedly fired shots at his fiancee and turned the gun on himself.”

The warder was on duty and had escorted prisoners to court in Jeppe earlier in the day. He left his car at the court.

– Sapa