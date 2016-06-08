 
South Africa 8.6.2016 04:28 pm

Caution: elephants on this road

Lukas Groenewald
Family of elephants crossing a road. Photo: iStock.

A herd of elephants was spotted roaming the streets in Hoedspruit, Limpopo.

Rogue elephants roaming around the Hoedspruit area of Limpopo could pose a major danger to motorists and residents, wildlife specialists have warned.

This after a herd of elephants were spotted leisurely walking on the main road between Hoedspruit and Mica on Tuesday night, Letaba Herald reported.

The herd of elephants roaming on a main road near Hoedspruit, Limpopo. Photo:

Last week, motorists spotted another elephant walking down the same road. The animals all came from the nearby Balule Nature Reserve. On Tuesday night, the five young bulls were spotted near a shopping complex and were heading towards Phalaborwa.

The five young elephant bulls roaming the main road under the watchful eye of Hoedspruit Farm Watch Members. Photo: Lafras Verwey-Hoedspruit Farm Watch

The Hoedspruit Farm Watch was alerted after which Pieter Papsdorf, Lafras Verwey and other members reacted.

“At that stage the herd had already turned left on to the Mica/Gravelotte road without even using indicators,” Verwey joked.

He said the elephants were calm at all times and never showed any aggression. The herd was eventually guided back to the reserve from where they had initially escaped.

Although it is unclear how the elephants got out, Pieter Vorster, a well-known game farmer in the Letsitele area, said they could have been looking for water.

“Firstly, there is a lack of food due to the severe drought and we can expect more and more wild animals to enter main roads pursuing the greenery normally adjoining the tar,” Vorster said.

He added that herd numbers and overpopulation could also be a reason.

“It is a commonly known fact that the Kruger National Park is hugely over populated in elephant numbers. The fact that five young bulls roam together is probably an indication that they are under pressure due to large numbers in their existing herd,” he said.

Motorists using roads near reserves and game farms in the region have been urged to be on the lookout for elephants and other game.

– Caxton News Service

