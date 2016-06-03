26.3 million registered voters certified – IEC

Chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya has certified the voters’ roll, which contains the names of 26.3 million South Africans eligible to cast their ballots in the municipal elections on August 3, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the IEC, 2.6 million more South Africans have registered to vote in the upcoming local government polls, representing an 11.3% increase from 2011.

“In line with population trends and previous elections, about 55% of the voters (14.47 million) are women compared with 45% men (11.87 million),” the statement said.

“Gauteng has the highest number of voters, with 6.2 million certified voters, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 5.4 million, the Eastern Cape with 3.3 million and the Western Cape with 3 million. About 69% of all voters are located in these four provinces.”

Limpopo has 2.5 million registered voters, followed by Mpumalanga with 1.9 million, the North West with 1.7 million, the Free State with 1.4 million, and the Northern Cape, the country’s biggest province but most sparsely populated, with only 621 310.

“A comparison of the voters’ rolls over the past four municipal elections shows that the highest growth in voters has occurred in the Western Cape (a 56.8% increase since 2000) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (a 54.6% increase). The lowest growth has occurred in the Free State, where the voters’ roll has grown just 20% in the past 16 years.”

The roll will be published at IEC offices countrywide from Friday for inspection.

– African News Agency (ANA)