South Africa 21.1.2014 06:00 am

Krejcir-linked plot accused cop in dock

Ernest Wolmarans and Sapa
Heavy police presence seen outside the Alexandra Magistrate court,20 January 2014, Outside the Alexandra Magistrate, Johannesburg. Ahead of the appearance of the three men and two woman who allegedly plotted to kill forensic investigator Paul O Sullivan and crime intelligence officer Colonel Nkosana â€œKillerâ€ Ximba. The case was postponed to February 18. Picture: Alaister Russell

The case against a policewoman accused of being part of a plot to murder investigators involved in the case against Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir was postponed in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Sergeant Nandi Nkosi was arrested last Thursday after she was linked to the plot through evidence found on computer equipment confiscated from her co-accused, reports said. She is employed in the police’s crime intelligence unit.

She stands accused of supplying a hit squad with computer software capable of tracing cellphone numbers and other information. Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan and crime intelligence officer Colonel Nkosana “Killer” Ximba were allegedly the prime targets.

Nkosi, wearing a scarf over her head to shield her face from the gallery, appeared alongside alleged hit squad members Jacob Nare, Siboniso Miya, Owen Serero and Zodumiso Biyele.

The five face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of stolen vehicles and theft.

The case was postponed to February 18 pending further investigation. A bail application hearing for the two female accused, Nkosi and Biyele, was set for January 31.

Miya has also been linked to the kidnapping and attempted murder case for which Krejcir is being investigated.

In this case, to be heard in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday, Miya will appear with Krejcir, Sandton businessman Desai Luphondo and two members of the Hawks – Warrant Officers Samuel Modise Maropeng and George Jeff Nthoroane.

Krejcir, Luphondo, Maropeng and Nthoroane were arrested in November for alleged kidnapping.

