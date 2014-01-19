 
South Africa 19.1.2014 11:04 am

Water restored in Brits

Residents of Damonsville collect water from a water truck, 15 January 2014. Picture: Michel Bega

Water has been restored in Mothutlung, near Brits in the North West, the premier’s spokesman Lesiba Kgwele said on Sunday.

“Water has been restored in most parts of Mothutlung, the challenge is that people are watering their gardens which is affecting the supply of water to some areas,” Kgwele said.

The water was restored on Friday, he said.

Residents of Mothutlung had been without water for about two weeks.

Two protestors were shot dead, allegedly by police, on Monday during a service delivery protest.

Another man died after he allegedly fell out of a moving Nyala police armoured vehicle in a bid to escape.

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the protests ended on Thursday.

No violent incidents were reported in the area over the weekend, he said on Sunday morning.

 Sapa

