Malema’s Marikana remarks ‘not unparliamentary’

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has sided with EFF leader Julius Malema, ruling that a remark he made in Parliament in 2014 when he blamed the ANC for the “massacre” of 34 mineworkers at Marikana was legitimate criticism of the government and not unparliamentary behaviour.

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise ruled during 2014’s debate on President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation address that Malema’s Marikana remark was unparliamentary and that he must apologise.

When Malema refused and repeated his statement, she ordered him to leave the house.

Malema then obtained a ruling in the Western Cape High Court to overturn her decisions, although the court refused to order Modise to apologise to Malema or to interdict her from abusing her powers to protect the governing party against lawful criticism in parliamentary debate.

Modise took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal, saying that Malema had treated her authority with contempt and had not been entitled to disobey her ruling.

A full bench of the Appeal Court, led by Judge Visvanathan Ponnan, dismissed Modise’s appeal and ruled that she had misinterpreted Malema’s words and Parliament’s standing orders.

Judge Ponnan said on any sensible interpretation of Malema’s words, he was criticising the government and its ruling party for the conduct of the police at Marikana and he did not target members of Parliament.

He said Modise’s attempt to link “the ANC” and “the ANC government” to ANC parliamentarians was “absurd” and the implication of her interpretation was that any criticism made against the government was also criticism against individual members of Parliament who were members of the ANC.

“It means that Members of Parliament may no longer freely accuse the government of improper conduct. On the Chairperson’s interpretation of the standing order, criticism of the government would always constitute criticism of Members of Parliament (and or the Executive).

“Such an interpretation serves censorship, not free expression,” he said.

He said it was clear that Modise had chosen to “put a gloss” on Malema’s words when she accused him of saying the government “deliberately decided to massacre the people of Marikana” and that he had accused ANC parliamentarians of murder, but that’s not what he said.

The Appeal Court ruled that Malema’s words had not crossed the bounds of legitimate, if robust, political speech, adding that he was clearly not suspended for obstructing or disrupting the management of orderly business, but rather as some kind of punishment for simply making a speech that was considered objectionably by some members of the majority party.