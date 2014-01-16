Sanral spokesman tells radio listener to ‘raise your IQ’ (Audio clip)

On Wednesday 15 January, Sanral spokesman Vusi Mona was talking to Gushwell Brooks, host of Talk at 9 on Radio 702 and Cape Talk when Brooks read out a question from a listener by the name of ‘Dianna’.

She asked, “How do I as a road user know that I’m not being scammed, because there’s a lot of people who will jump on the bandwagon and try to scam you?”

Mona’s answered, “Very easy. Raise your IQ a little bit…”

His response raised the ire of JPSA chair Howard Demobovsky who demanded, “Are you suggesting that South Africans are stupid?”

Listen to the conversation here:

Mona said, “No, I never said South Africans were stupid. I’m saying to the guys who is saying ‘how do i know that I’m not being scanned’ I’m saying use your common sense.”

Mona also claimed Sanral had not come across any such scams.

Demobovsky was not satisfied however, saying, “you are a spokesperson for a State Owned Enterprise, you are a public servant and you say to a person raise your IQ?”

At which point Mona’s call drops, leaving the host unsure whether the line was cut or “he had enough of this conversation”.

Dembovsky posted the audio of the conversation on his Soundcloud account, stating that Mona had “absolutely no right to insult a member of the public in this fashion and should be dismissed immediately for his total disrespect and arrogance. Additionally, he offered no apology whatsoever, but instead tried to justify his statement.”

Dembovsky told The Citizen he would be asking Transport Minister Dipuo Peters to call for the resignation of Mona.