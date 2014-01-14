MECs to monitor schools in person

As part of the schools functionality monitoring programme, they will be monitoring readiness in different schools for the coming academic year, a statement said yesterday.

Members of the legislature will also be holding meetings with communities on their views of how best teaching and learning in their localities can be improved.

They will report their findings to Education MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni.

Among the factors to be monitored will be whether schooling actually begins on the first day of the term, whether stationery is delivered, availability of teaching staff and school infrastructure.

“We have been inspired by the positive results produced by the class of 2013 and we want to … ensure even better results,” said legislature speaker Lydia Johnson.

“This is a very important year in our history as we celebrate 20 years of freedom.

“We want the class of 2014 to make us proud with an 80% pass rate,” she said.