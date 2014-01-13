Police officers allegedly steal R550 000 at gunpoint

In Lonehill, Johannesburg three people were arrested by the Hawks for running a drug distribution hub.

In Diepkloof, Soweto, seven people were arrested for various crimes on Saturday and are due in the Protea and Orlando Magistrate’s courts today, the SA Press Association reported yesterday.

But, attention will be focussed on the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court today where two Tshwane Metro police officers are due to appear.

The 32 and 28-year-old officers were arrested on Friday following allegations that they had robbed a motorist of R550 000 at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

Captain Augustinah Selepe said the motorist alleged he was stopped by the suspects for speeding on the N1 near Hammanskraal in northern Gauteng.

“They searched his vehicle, noticed the large amount of cash and subsequently threatened to arrest the victim for money-laundering,” Selepe said.

A five-man card-cloning syndicate with members aged between 32 and 47 are due in the Pretoria Specialised Crime Court today, following their arrests in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni last week.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Paul Ramaloko said the quintet would face charges of fraud and contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transaction Act, 2002 (Act No 25 of 2002).

“When the arresting team arrived at Secunda Street, they found a laptop containing financial data on the table in a lounge. The data had been retrieved from potential victims’ cards,” Ramaloko said.

Upon searching this house, a card writer and a card reader, which were also found to be connected to the laptop, handheld skimming devices, and 13 cloned cards were seized.”

Ramaloko added that two encoders, two skimming devices, a computer and 41 cloned cards were also confiscated at the Mauna Street arrests.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, four suspects aged between 27 and 36 are due in the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court today, after being arrested and charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen car, attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen police uniform.

Police spokesperson Captain Thulani Zwane confirmed that two more suspects had been wounded, while another was shot dead following a shootout with police on Friday in the Ulundi area.