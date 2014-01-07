Zuma appoints Williams to MDDA board

“Mr Roland Williams is a community activist who hails from the Eastern Cape, where he currently serves as the head of communications of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality,” MDDA CEO Lumko Mtinde said in a statement.

“His roots are deeply entrenched in community and developmental structures, and [he] has been exposed and involved in this environment since the tender age of 14.”

“Williams is a “think-tank”, who is consistently called upon to develop policies, strategies and programmes for media and governance issues and manage and co-ordinate developmental work in Nelson Mandela Bay,” Mtinde said.

He thanked outgoing board members Nadia Bulbulia and Nothando Migogo for their contributions to promoting an environment for media development and diversity.

Their terms of office expired in December.

– Sapa