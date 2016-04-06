 
menu
South Africa 6.4.2016 10:29 am

Hundreds assist in suspect’s arrest

Helene Eloff
Community members in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, assist police in locating a suspect. Photo: Lowvelder.

Community members in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, assist police in locating a suspect. Photo: Lowvelder.

Community members formed a circle around the marsh where the suspect hid.

A united community and its police force collaborated with the power of social media earlier this week to track down an alleged thief in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

It was about 16:00 on Monday when a witness reported suspicious activity to Nelspruit Concerned Citizens (NCC) – a community organisation that utilises various forms of social media in an effort to assist the police with crime prevention, Nelspruit Post reported.

NCC patrollers investigated the situation but were spotted by the suspects who made a run for it. The patrollers then gave chase.

According to NCC, one suspect disappeared while the other headed to a wetland next to the shopping centre.

Police, the K9 Unit and community safety organisations were deployed to the scene.

“We searched the area and ascertained that he must have been hiding in the marsh adjacent to Crossing Centre,” police spokesperson Colonel Dirk Hall said.

Hundreds of commuters stopped to look, while community members assisted in cordoning off the entire area.

By 5:40pm the team considered calling off the search, as there was no sign of the suspect. They withdrew from the marsh, but remained in the vacinity.

At about 6:30pm, the wanted man arose from the vegetation, and was spotted.

According to Hall, members of the community were involved in making the arrest and prevented him from escaping. The pump was recovered. The second suspect has not been found.

Hall confirmed that the suspect had been taken into custody. He was expected to appear in court today. He said the man would provisionally be charged with the possession of stolen property.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Audi keeps having to put out fires on social media 2.7.2018
Another open letter: De Lille hits back at Mazzone in letter warfare 29.6.2018
Hoërskool Nelspruit’s pupils face nightmare ordeal at school hostel 25.5.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.