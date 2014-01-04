Drownings: NSRI calls for vigilance

“When people breathe in water or even when it is moisture it can expand three to four hours later in their lungs. A person can then drown. This is called a dry drowning,” Craig Lambinon from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

He said people that had a near-drowning experience in salt water are more likely to die by dry drowning. He called on the public to know the conditions of the ocean and to learn what a rip current is.

Lambinon said the sea has not been rougher that expected this time of year. “The weather along the coast was as expected.”

The NSRI will not release their statistics on drownings and near- drownings. “Every incident is a tragedy and the figures from year to year differ.”

He said the ocean claimed more victims than usual over the holiday season.

Netcare 911 has called on the public to be more vigilant near swimming pools and the ocean. This after they responded to 83 drownings and near-drownings since December 1 throughout the country.

“Please make sure your pools are closed with an SABS-approved net and fenced off to prevent children accidently falling in,” Chris Botha, spokesperson of Netcare 911, said.

He said many such drownings over the festive season were children. “Children should only swim with adult supervision,” he warned.

On Thursday a two-year-old boy drowned in Mandeni on the Natal North Coast. Exact details as to how the child ended up in the pool is still speculative. However, the parents found the child floating in the pool and raced to a local clinic.

Botha said Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the clinic and immediately started advanced life support resuscitation. Despite all the efforts the toddler was declared dead.

He said the public should only swim at beaches that have designated areas with lifeguards on duty.

Botha described the amount of drownings and near-drownings as enormous. He asked that people think before they drink. “Don’t consume alcohol when you are going to swim,” he said.