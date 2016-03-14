Copper thieves found in Manhole

Two alleged copper thieves were arrested on Monday morning after they were found hiding in a manhole in Johannesburg.

In the early hours of the morning, two men were observed on CCTV cameras removing copper cables from a manhole at the corner of Diagonal and Helen Joseph streets.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers responded swiftly and arrested the two suspects as they tried to flee the scene.

“Upon closer inspection, two more suspects were found hiding in the manhole,” said the Office of Public Safety.

“The officers recovered copper cable valued at an estimated R100 000. A bakkie thought to be the getaway car was also impounded.”

The suspects were taken to Johannesburg Central Police Station where a charge of theft of municipal property was opened against them.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety, Councillor Sello Lemao, said: “The use of CCTV to fight crime remains an important part of our efforts to reduce theft of municipal infrastructure, assaults, robberies, car hijackings and lawlessness in the City.

“Cable theft is a serious crime that severely affects the economy, frustrates communities and creates life-threatening situations at hospitals.

“We are working with SAPS, JRA and City Power to reduce theft and vandalism, and we are also now able to effectively deal with such acts through the courts which hand out heavy sentences,” Lemao said.

– Caxton News Service