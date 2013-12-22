 
South Africa 22.12.2013 09:44 am

Cops summoned for Khuli Chana’s shooting

Hip-hop artist Khuli Chana. Picture supplied

Two Gauteng policemen have been summoned to court following the shooting of musician Khuli Chana in October, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said on Saturday.

Chana, whose real name is Khulane Morule, was shot and wounded by police, reportedly in an unmarked vehicle in Midrand.

The officers, from Bedfordview, Johannesburg, were tracking kidnappers and allegedly mistook Chana’s luxury sedan for that of the kidnappers.

IPID spokesman Moses Dlamini said they had been investigating the matter and had recommended that the two policemen be charged with attempted murder.

“The director of public prosecutions agrees with these recommendations,” said Dlamini.

The two cops were expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on February 18, 2014.

– Sapa

