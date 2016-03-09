 
menu
South Africa 9.3.2016 03:10 pm

Three escape from police cells in Limpopo

ANA
Picture: AFP

Picture: AFP

Vincent Marutla, 22, Somantla Makaraa, 22, and Simon Chauke, 23, had been arrested on charges of armed robbery.

Three men facing robbery charges escaped from the Groblersdal police cells, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

“They escaped at approximately 11pm last night [Tuesday] after members on duty went to investigate a disturbance coming from one of the cells. The members were overpowered by the suspects who managed to escape,” said spokesperson Colonel Ronel Otto.

Vincent Marutla, 22, Somantla Makaraa, 22, and Simon Chauke, 23, had been arrested on charges of armed robbery.

Otto said a manhunt had been launched for the three men. The circumstances around the escape were being investigated.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.