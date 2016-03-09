Three escape from police cells in Limpopo

Three men facing robbery charges escaped from the Groblersdal police cells, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

“They escaped at approximately 11pm last night [Tuesday] after members on duty went to investigate a disturbance coming from one of the cells. The members were overpowered by the suspects who managed to escape,” said spokesperson Colonel Ronel Otto.

Vincent Marutla, 22, Somantla Makaraa, 22, and Simon Chauke, 23, had been arrested on charges of armed robbery.

Otto said a manhunt had been launched for the three men. The circumstances around the escape were being investigated.

– African News Agency (ANA)