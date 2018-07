“[We] stopped the bus from Malawi, and a search by officials as well as a sniffer dog led to the discovery of a packet with a large amount of tablets,” spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

The tablets were tested and returned as a positive match for heroin, he said.

The man was a bus driver for a South African company. Mulaudzi said the drugs weighed about two kilograms.

“The suspect briefly appeared in court and his case was postponed to December 27,” he said.

– Sapa