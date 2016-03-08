Camper survives hyena mauling

A holidaymaker’s stay at Cape Vidal in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal was cut short when he had a terrifying encounter with a hyena recently.

PJ Theron from Mbombela in Mpumalanga was asleep on a stretcher in a small tent with the window flap open when a spotted hyena bit through the gauze and grabbed him in the face last week, Zululand Observer reported.

The incident was immediately reported to the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Cape Vidal Hospitality Manager.

Theron was assisted by fellow campers before being taken to a hospital in Empangeni. Once at hospital, Theron received treatment for cuts on his head and a broken nose.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, a trap has been set for the hyena so it can be tested for rabies.

“The public is reminded that iSimangaliso has dangerous game where negative animal encounters are possible, especially when animals are being fed by visitors or have access to garbage,” spokesperson Siyabonga Mhlongo said.

“We ask visitors to be vigilant and report any incidents or observations to the park’s 24-hour emergency line on 082 7977944,” he said.

– Caxton News Service