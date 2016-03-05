Joburg voters trickle in for registration

Only a few voters trickled in at voting stations in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, early on Saturday morning to register for the 2016 local government elections.

Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) staff at Roosevelt Primary School sat around waiting for voters after opening the station at 8am. A couple arrived and were the first to register. Another applicant arrived 15 minutes later.

A block away at Roosevelt Bowling Club, representatives of political parties, wearing party T-shirts and handing out flyers, dominated the entrance to the venue.

An IEC official inside the venue said he did not anticipate many voters early on Saturday.

“People are going on about their business for today… it is very quiet now, as you can see. We anticipate more voters tomorrow [Sunday], especially after church, because Sunday is the last day to register,” he said.

The actual date for this year’s local government elections is yet to be proclaimed by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister David van Rooyen. According to the Constitution, the elections can be held any time between May 18 and August 16.