‘Do not walk away from racism’ – De Lille

City of of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille, has urged her residents to react swiftly to racism, instead of delaying or shying awat from them.

“It is your duty to address it there and then,” said De Lille, “You have to deal with it in that instant – don’t walk away from it.”

This, said De Lille, was part of exercising one’s constitutional rights and responsibilities.

De Lille was addressing a hall full of city councillors as well as partners who had participated in the City’s inaugural Inclusive City Campaign in 2015.

On Human Rights Day in 2015, De Lille had launched the campaign with the tagline, “Don’t let racists speak for you”. As part of it, an Inclusive City desk was established within the mayor’s office, fielding reports of 21 cases of racism. This meant complainants were advised on which steps to take to protect themselves against racism.

She made special mention of and declared her support for the work of one of the 2015 stakeholders, Independent Media, who had recently launched its own anti-racist campaign, “Racism Stops With Me”.

The second phase of the City’s campaign, which was launched on Monday, would also aim at fighting racism and nurturing a rights-based society, but would now entail a focus on dialogue sessions in communities. The first of these would kick off on March 7 with De Lille spearheading a session in Gugulethu.

“What we need in this country is continuous dialogue,” she said.

De Lille said the success of the democratic transition was that enemies chose to sit around one table and, “put the country first”.

She said that in these sessions, myths would be dealt with, such as overt racism being the only enemy.

On this, De Lille said that often within social circles racist remarks would be made under the guise of being a joke.

“It’s not a joke, it’s equally offensive,” she said.

De Lille said that these inner circle jokes would sometimes creep into mainstream conversations such as in the case of, as De Lille put it, that “stupid woman Penny Sparrow”.

The mayor also had a go at apartheid apologists and denialists: “Don’t try and explain it away. Just admit that it was wrong.”

She went on to say that comparing the new democracy to apartheid was a “complete insult”.

“How low can you go?” she exclaimed to much applause.

De Lille also took aim at national leadership which she said had largely failed in the reconciliation process, having not done enough.

“Reconciliation for government is an afterthought,” said De Lille, “They are too immersed in emerging themselves in new found wealth”.

She said that national government was supposed to, as part of an agreement stemming from the 2001 World Conference Against Racism, develop a plan of action to tackle discrimination.

“Hulle is maar altyd stadig [They are always slow]… They will get there,” said De Lille

A member of the audience, Stanley Henkeman of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, the nonprofit tasked with – among others – continuing the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, commended the City for taking the lead.

He however appealed to De Lille to support anti-racist campaigns regardless of its – for instance – political leanings.

While encouraging an inclusive city, Henkeman added that he hoped this also meant that the City would work towards making a more inclusive Cape Town for all.