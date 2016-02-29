UJ raises R31m for student funding

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) campaign to support students who are ‘too rich’ to qualify for NSFAS support, but ‘too poor’ to afford fees and qualify for commercial loans has already raised R31 million.

The initiative, dubbed “the UJ Missing Middle Campaign” which aims to raise at least R60 million by the end of this year is said to be the most launched the most ambitious campaign ever undertaken by a South African institution of higher learning.

Nearly R31 million had already been raised by Sunday morning following an event on Thursday where R10 million was generated as well as a personal donation of R200 000 by UJ Vice Chancellor and Principal, Professor Ihron Rensburg.

R100 000 has also been pledged by the University’s Students Advisory Council with the Executive Deans of Faculties at the University pledging 500 000 to the fund.

“Our job as universities is the empowerment of the next generation of leaders for the South African economy, society and governance through academic study leading to concrete, sought-after qualifications,” said Rensburg.

Rensburg added that the #feesmustfall campaign last year successfully highlighted the funding challenges facing all South African universities.

“We are acutely aware as a major university in the country’s economic heartland that we have a particular duty to thousands of our students who no longer qualify for government support via NSFAS, but whose families cannot afford to put them through university.”

“It is this ‘missing middle’ that UJ aims to support through the fundraising campaign.”

According to UJ, around 5 000 students at the institution are classified as part of the “Missing Middle, almost all of whom have been assisted by the university, which has paid their initial payment for the 2016 academic year.

“However, these students still require support for the balance of their fees, books, and other living needs.”

The campaign aims to cover the tuition fee portion of the full year’s costs. The average total cost of a year’s study at UJ – which is one of the more affordable South African universities – currently stands at R85 000 – including tuition and residence fees, books and a living allowance.

“In order to continue to be able to play this important role in empowering individuals and their families and for the economy, UJ is appealing to more businesses and individuals to dig deep and give generously to the campaign as a concrete contribution to shaping and empowering the country’s future leaders,” said Rensburg