South Africa 18.12.2013 09:46 am

Holidays normal work for Pikitup

Pikitup. Image courtesy : joburg.org

The City of Johannesburg’s waste management company Pikitup will work as usual throughout the December holidays, it said on Wednesday.

This would include services on Thursday, December 26 and Wednesday, January 1, Pikitup spokeswoman Desiree Ntshingila said in a statement.

Pikitup parks would also operate on all public holidays except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“Pikitup will make sure that residents are able to enjoy their holidays in a litter free city by collecting refuse waste and cleaning the inner CBD area,” said Ntshingila.

Residents ere urged to keep recyclable materials and general refuse waste in plastic bags for collection.

“Green waste, electronic waste and small quantities of builder’s rubble can still be taken to the nearest garden sites.”

Pikitup managing director Amanda Nair said the city relied on it to ensure its citizens and visitors enjoyed a clean and beautiful city at this busy time of the year.

– Sapa

