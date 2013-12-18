Road death shock

This was according to a report released by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) yesterday, following 459 crashes reported from December 1 to December 16.

The N12, 20km from Klerksdorp on the Wolmaransstad Road in the North West had been identified as the road with the most fatalities, with 14 crashes reported between December 1 and December 13.

Other “deadly” roads include the N11 between Middelburg and Groblersdaal Limpopo with nine fatal crashes during this period; seven crashes on the N2 in Rhebokfontein, Uphongolo, a rural area in KwaZulu-Natal and seven more crashes on the N1 between Laingsburg and Cape Town in the Western Cape.

Gauteng remained the province with the most crashes, with 99 reported this month so far. KwaZulu-Natal trailed with 89 crashes followed by the Eastern Cape with 57.

After banning trucks that weigh more than 16 tons from Field’s Hill where the horrific Pinetown crash occurred, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu said hotspot areas had been identified for police to be deployed accordingly.

“We are satisfied with the measures have already been put in place by law enforcement agencies to ensure that international and domestic visitors enjoy their stay in this province,” Mchunu said yesterday.

Crash driver Sanele Goodness May will spend Christmas behind bars until his next court appearance on February 25.

Meanwhile, Western Cape transport MEC Robin Carlisle said that the only way the province would reduce road deaths by 50% by the end of 2014, would be to join forces with road safety partners.

“The first 16 days of the festive season have seen 66 deaths on our roads, compared to the 89 lives lost for the same period last year; this is a 26% reduction,” said Carlisle.

“While this number remains unacceptably high, the reduction shows that our on-going efforts and initiatives are making tremendous progress.”