R300bn for basic and higher education

Almost R300 billion has been allocated to basic and higher education for the 2016/17 financial year.

According to the budget vote released by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, basic education would receive the lion’s share of R205 billion.

The remainder would be split between university subsidies (R28bn), the national student financial aid scheme (R14bn); the skills development levy to institutions (R15.9bn); education administration (R14.6bn) and technical and vocational education and training (R6.9bn).

To fund shortfall challenges in higher education, R16.3 billion had been set aside of which R5.7 billion would go towards the shortfall in university fees.

Gordhan said some of the money allocated to basic education would go towards improving school infrastructure.

“By 2018, 510 inappropriate and unsafe schools will be rebuilt, 1120 schools will be supplied with water and 916 schools with electricity,” said Gordhan.

Within the next few months government would be take a “tough” and “closer” look at programmes in the various departments that may have to be done away with.

Briefing the media ahead of the budget vote speech in parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in light of the domestic and global economy and reduction in growth it had been necessary to introduce even more cost cutting measures.

Post 2009 there had been talk of “hair cuts”; then expenditure savings but it was time to consider lowering spending on programmes or even cutting them out entirely.

“[We need] to take a tougher and closer look at our programmes; which of those are absolutely necessary; which of those are making a real significant impact either economically or socially as they should,” he said.

Gordhan announced that in the next few months the department of monitoring, planning and evaluation would be mandated to review all major spending programmes. Some may be trimmed; others may be cut in the short term and re-introduced after five years while others would cease to exist.

Director-General of the National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile said there would be a reprioritisation in the money allocated to programmes. There were some which had a history of under-performance in delivery and under-expenditure.

“This is important as it relates to infrastructure. The need out there is still huge. In programmes that don’t spend there is no point in keeping the money there,” he said.

However, Gordhan said the measures would not affect the public.

“One area that government is absolutely clear on is that we are not imposing austerity on our people.

“All these cuts will not mean a reduction in social grants… hospital services [and] education services; but at the same time we have to look at how the health services –for example] actually works,” he said.

One of cost containment measures would also be to consider proposals to move parliament to Pretoria where the Union Buildings are situated.

“There will be more [cost containment measures] that will be announced in due course and in particular the area of moving parliament to one city or one location with the executive is something that will be seriously considered by government as we go forward,” said Gordhan.

The budget, including cost cutting measures to limit the size of the public service and salary bill, had the support of all government departments, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.

Briefing the media ahead of the budget vote speech, Gordhan said the size and the wage bill; which was growing; had quite a significant impact on overall government expenditure.

“These are not ideas that I cooked up yesterday. These are ideas that have been generated through processes [which] involved cabinet… I can only present to you that which has been collectively agreed upon.

“What’s good [is that] both in my political organisation and elsewhere… there is no doubt about the fact that we are in crisis and that helps.”

It helped to understand that there were serious challenges and that extraordinary things had to be done to get out of the crisis, Gordhan said.

To get a full analysis of Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan’s budget speech, get your copy of The Citizen at your nearest news agent tomorrow.