Road carnage fears grow

More than 1 475 people were killed in festive season road accidents from December 1 last year to January 10 this year.

The 1 230 fatal crashes recorded by the Road Traffic Management Corporation during this period where mostly due to speeding in unfriendly weather conditions, reckless and inconsiderate driving, and abuse of alcohol by drivers and pedestrians.

A head-on collision on the R61 near Margate in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday resulted in the deaths of three people, with one remaining in a critical condition.

“The seriously injured patients were stabilised on scene and then transported to a nearby hospital for specialised care,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

In Bloemfontein on Sunday, four people were killed and four others seriously injured in a collision involving three vehicles.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, while the cause of the accident remained unclear.

Justice Project SA national chairperson Howard Dembovsky said law enforcement should be emphasised on the roads every day of the year, not only during the festive season.

“We need to focus on moving violations like excessive speeding, over-taking where it is not allowed, and driver-behaviour as more than 80% of accidents involved human error,” he said.

“We need to stop fooling ourselves. And a cop who takes a bribe from a drunk driver is a murderer. Making money out of traffic fines is not the way forward.”

Dembovsky urged motorists to drive “defensively”, and be on the look-out for drivers who drive irresponsibly.

“If you drive defensively, you automatically end up driving safely. When you see a vehicle coming towards you on your side of the road, get out of its way. Bravado does not constitute safe driving practice,” he said.

Meanwhile, ER24 warned of increasing motor vehicle collisions with intoxicated occupants and medical cases where drinks were apparently spiked by fellow party-goers.

“A good measure to begin with would be to never allow strangers to buy beverages for you and to always be in the company of friends or someone you know,” said ER24 spokesperson Christo Venter.