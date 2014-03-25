Only four messages show ‘argument’ – Barry Roux

“Out of that more than 1700 you found four [relevant to an argument]?” asked Roux of data analyst Captain Francois Moller.

“That’s correct,” said Moller.

The State alleges Pistorius shot dead his girlfriend Steenkamp during a row in the early hours of February 14, last year. It disputes his version that he thought he was shooting an intruder in the bathroom of his Pretoria house.

Roux asked whether, during analysis of a WhatsApp message relating to the discharge of a firearm at Tasha’s in Melrose Arch, Pistorius had said he had asked his friend Darren Fresco to take the blame.

“No,” said Moller.

A message from Pistorius to Steenkamp read: “Angel, please don’t say anything to anyone. Darren told everyone it was his fault. I can’t afford for that to come out. The guys promised not to say a thing.”

Roux said it showed his concern over the media but did not say he asked Fresco to take the blame.

“That’s correct,” said Moller.

Roux skipped one message, saying it was a “reflection on the deceased” which would be dealt with later.

Pistorius has been charged with the premeditated murder of Steenkamp and of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

He allegedly fired a shot from a Glock pistol under a table at a Johannesburg restaurant in January 2013.

On September 30, 2012 he allegedly shot through the open sunroof of a car with his 9mm pistol while driving with friends in Modderfontein.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

– Sapa