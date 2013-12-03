 
Editorials 3.12.2013

Blade’s call smacks of opportunism

EDITORIAL

South African Communist Party boss Blade Nzimande’s call for Nu­­msa’s top brass to undergo a lifestyle audit smacks of political opportunism.

Speaking after a three-day SACP central committee meeting on Sunday, Nzimande said Numsa members were being manipulated by “business unionists” who had decided on a strategic direction for the union based on their own agenda, with turmoil in the labour federation “having nothing to do with ideology”.

We doubt Nzimande’s lifestyle audit call is motivated by genuine desire to eradicate the culture of personal wealth accumulation that has become so endemic.

If his intentions were honest, Nzimande would have extended the call to all Cosatu affiliates and his comrades in government, including scandal-prone Jacob Zuma. We know the real reason behind the call is an attempt to weaken Numsa’s secretary-general, Irvin Jim, who is spearheading the union’s withdrawal from Cosatu and the establishment of a workers’ party.

Such a party with a strong support base would pose a serious threat to the SACP, as it would mobilise on all the ideas the SACP claims to espouse.

A well-supported worker political party would send Nzimande’s SACP on the road to extinction.

