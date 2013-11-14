‘Deadfordview’ deserves better

Although these are serious matters, some wags have renamed Bedfordview “Deadfordview” after the latest in a series of killings apparently linked to Krejcir.

Investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who is no friend of the Czech fugitive, said Tuesday night’s two casualties bring to 12 the number of recent murders associated with Krejcir.

Incredibly, a Sunday newspaper recently reported that crime statistics in the Bedfordview area are on the decline.

That can be of little comfort to those who live in trepidation of the next upheaval in the murky underworld that flourishes in their midst.

There is something very wrong with our systems when Krejcir, who fled the Czech Republic and arrived in South Africa in 2007 under a false name, is allowed to carry on here unhindered while the bodies pile up.

His name has been linked to various senior people in the SAPS, seemingly without consequence.

That is one reason why we need a strong Independent Police Investigative Directorate, free from any hint of blemish. No McBride, please.